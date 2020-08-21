Manchester United captain Harry Maguire arrested after altercation at Mykonos bar

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire, who is also the costliest defender on the basis of transfer fees paid (£85million), has been arrested at the Green island of Mykonos for having a row with other tourists outside a bar.

The Man United defender was allegedly spotted by the police when he was having an altercation with other British tourist on Thursday night, as per reports in the local media. When the police officers came in between, three Englishmen allegedly fought back verbally and physically and as a result, they were detained in the early hours of Friday and among them was Maguire.

Reportedly, Maguire was taken away by the police handcuffed.

As per a video on a Greek website, Maguire was earlier spotted chatting with a few fans in Matogiannia area of Mykonos town. But with the Manchester United captain being detained, the news won’t be welcomed by the Red Devils fanbase as the former Leicester City defender has been central to criticism following some shoddy defending since restart. The massive transfer price tag doesn’t help his case either.

Manchester United, in a statement, said that they have made contact with Maguire and the club captain is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities.

Manchester United said in a statement: 'The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night.

'Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities.

'At this time we will be making no further comment.'

