Top 10 world news: Navalny ends hunger strike, Russia declares 'non-working' days, and more

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has announced an end to his hunger strike in prison. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a 10-day 'non-working' period to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Alexei Navalny announces plans to end his hunger strike

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has announced a stop to his hunger strike that he had been carrying out in the prison.

Japan declares 'state of emergency' in Tokyo, 3 other regions as Covid surges

Japan has imposed a state of emergency in the capital city Tokyo and three other regions on Friday to stop the wide spread of coronavirus.

UK: World’s first malaria vaccine to achieve WHO-specified efficacy developed

The team behind the vaccine hopes that it will be approved for use within the next two years.

Pics- NASA and SpaceX launch a new four-astronaut team to ISS

After being delayed a day by adverse weather along the flight path, The Crew-2 mission blasts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Putin declares 10-day 'non-working period' in Russia amid coronavirus surge

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has announced a 10-day 'non-working' period to contain the widespread coronavirus pandemic in the country.

US returns precious relics to Afghanistan after seizing from New York-based smuggler

A collection of 33 artefacts, the relics were seized from an art dealer who has been described as one of the most prolific smugglers of antiquities in the world.

Millions in UK could get Covid passports soon: Report

These passports are likely to be different from domestic Covid certificates issued by the UK government, the report by Guardian claimed.

Fact-check: Are masks really dangerous and don't prevent COVID-19?

In recent days, a piece of news is getting viral, which cites Stanford University claiming that masks do not work to avoid contracting coronavirus, and are actually dangerous.

Cadila gets approval to repurpose Hepatitis C drug for COVID-19

This approval follows promising results from a late-stage study of the drug and comes in the middle of a massive wave of COVID-19 cases in India.

Several in Indonesia given capital punishment via virtual hearings

Several prisoners in Indonesia have been sentenced to death over Zoom and other video apps during the coronavirus pandemic.