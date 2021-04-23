Alexei Navalny announces plans to end his hunger strike

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has announced a stop to his hunger strike that he had been carrying out in the prison.

"As Alice from "Wonderland" said: here you have to run to stay put. And to get somewhere, you have to run twice as fast," his post on Instagram read.

"I ran, tried, fell, went on a hunger strike, but all the same, without your help, I just broke my forehead."

He thanked his supporters and hailed about making 'progress' in the past few months. "With the tremendous support of good people across the country and around the world, we have made tremendous progress," he said.

The announcement has come after doctors advised the Kremlin critic to end his hunger strike as soon as possible, warning he might die if he does not start consuming food and drinks.

A few days ago, four independent UN experts had also raised concerns about Navalny’s health and urged "for urgent medical treatment abroad" for Navalny. He had been on a hunger strike since March 31.

"We are deeply troubled that Mr Navalny is being kept in conditions that could amount to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment," the experts added.

The experts were appointed by the United Nations but do not speak on behalf of the organisation.