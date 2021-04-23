Doctors ask Alexei Navalny to end hunger strike

Apr 23, 2021, 12:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's doctors have asked him to end his hunger strike as soon as possible. In a statement Navalny's doctors said that he might die if he does not end his strike. He is on hunger strike since March 31.
Read in App