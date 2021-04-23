US returns precious relics to Afghanistan after seizing from New York-based smuggler

Precious artefacts from Afghanistan’s ancient past were seized from a New York-based art dealer recently, and have now been returned to the government of Afghanistan.

A collection of 33 artefacts, the relics were seized from an art dealer who has been described as one of the most prolific smugglers of antiquities in the world.

"The significance of the material is huge," said Roya Rahmani, Afghanistan's ambassador to the US. "Each one of these pieces are priceless depictions of our history."

These relics were handed over to Rahmani in a formal ceremony on Monday in New York in presence of the Manhattan District Attorney's office and Homeland Security Investigations.

The artefacts were discovered as a part of a larger investigation of antiquities trafficking from a number of countries.

After being displayed at the embassy in Washington, the artefacts are being carefully transported to Kabul. The relics, which include sculptures, masks and other precious items, will be put on display at the National Museum in Kabul.

While the Taliban has already attacked the museum once, destroying precious antiquities, this ti,e the authorities are hoping to have tight security for the precious relics.

"However, what I know is that our security forces are determined to defend our people," she told Associated Press. "The government is committed to do its part for peace and stability in a way that would bring durable peace."