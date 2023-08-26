Top 10 world news: Mass shooting in USA's Boston, China's meddling in Vanuatu, and more

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Ukraine today reported a Russian shelling in the town of Kupiansk in the country's northeastern Kharkiv region killed at least two people. Russia also claimed to have shot down one drone approaching Moscow and another in a border region. It also reported that Ukrainian shelling injured six in a border town.

At least two people were killed and one person was injured after Russian shelling hit a cafe, in a village near the town of Kupiansk in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, said the governor, on Saturday (August 25).

As the Pacific nation of Vanuatu plunges into a political crisis, China has reacted by rushing its so-called ‘police experts’ into the country.

At least seven people were hospitalised after being injured following a mass shooting in Boston, Massachusetts, said the police on Saturday (August 26) morning.

Displaying its lunar exploration, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released a video capturing the manoeuvres of the Chandrayaan-3 rover, Pragyan, on the moon's surface.

Four astronauts from four nations and space agencies embarked on a mission to the International Space Station (ISS). This venture, named Crew-7, began its journey atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 3:27 am ET on Saturday, media reports said.

Kenya’s transport minister issued an apology on Saturday (August 26) after a widespread electricity blackout that left several regions in the country, including Nairobi international airport in darkness for several hours.

Muzaffarnagar police in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh have taken action following the uproar over the slap viral video booking the teacher Trapti Tyagi under IPC sections 323 and 504 based on a complaint from the boy's family, news agencies reported.

Bhutan, the world’s first carbon-negative country, is slashing the tourist fee to boost its economy by attracting as many visitors as possible. It is all set to halve the $200 daily fee from September this year, in a bid to revive the country’s tourism sector still reeling after COVID-19.

World football governing body FIFA has provisionally suspended Spanish FA chief Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities in the Jenni Hermoso kiss controversy on Saturday, August 26.