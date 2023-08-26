US: At least 7 people injured after shooting in Boston, say police amid 'active, ongoing scene'
The police said that they were responding to reports of shots which came around 7:44 am (local time).
Multiple people have been shot in what the police in Boston, Massachusetts called an “active, ongoing scene” on Saturday (August 26) morning, reported CNN.
According to local media reports citing officials, as many as seven people have been injured in Boston's Dorchester during the Caribbean Festival. The shooting incident that the police were responding to took place at Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue, said Officer Michael Torigian.
The police said that they were responding to reports of shots which came around 7:44 am (local time). Officers at the scene and the spokesperson said “multiple victims” have been transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
A report by CNN, citing a local traffic advisory said city’s annual Caribbean carnival was expected to take place with two separate parades on Saturday in the area were the incident was reported.
This is a developing story...More to follow.
