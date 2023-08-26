India: Teacher booked for alleged communal remarks, inciting students to slap muslim classmate

Muzaffarnagar police in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh have taken action following the uproar over the slap viral video booking the teacher Trapti Tyagi under IPC sections 323 and 504 based on a complaint from the boy's family, news agencies reported.

This comes as a teacher named Trapti Tyagi at Neha Public School in Khubbapur village faced significant backlash and criticism after a video surfaced in which she allegedly instructed her students to slap a Muslim classmate who hadn't completed his homework.

The incident sparked outrage from various quarters, including political parties and child rights organisations. However, these offenses are non-cognizable and bailable, which means immediate arrest is not required and a warrant might be necessary.

Tyagi's defence

In her defense, Trapti Tyagi claimed that the video was manipulated to escalate tensions and that it was recorded by the boy's uncle. She acknowledged that it was wrong to have students slap their classmate, but she explained that her physical limitations due to being handicapped prevented her from addressing the student directly.

The state education department also took action by serving a notice to Neha Public School. The Basic Shiksha Adhikari of Muzaffarnagar, Shubham Shukla, communicated the notice to the school management, demanding a response by August 28.

The notice raised concerns about the potential cancellation of the school's government recognition.

Child rights concerns

The incident snowballed into a political debate, with various parties sharing their opinions. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the incident and accused the ruling BJP government of promoting divisive politics.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) wrote to the district administration and UP Police, urging them to file an FIR in the case.

Investigation and Child identity protection

Circle Officer Ravi Shankar initially mentioned that the incident appeared to be related to the student not completing school work, suggesting no malicious intent. The NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo requested not to share the video showing the victim being slapped to protect the child's identity. The NCPCR also asked for relevant details about the school from the District Magistrate of Muzaffarnagar.

