WATCH | ISRO unveils lunar journey of Chandrayaan-3 rover, Pragyan around 'Shiv Shakti' point

Displaying its lunar exploration, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released a video capturing the maneuvers of the Chandrayaan-3 rover, Pragyan, on the moon's surface. The recorded sequence, dated August 25, 2023, showcases Pragyan's intricate movements as it embarks on a quest for the moon's concealed mysteries. "Pragyan rover roams around Shiv Shakti Point in pursuit of lunar secrets at the South Pole 🌗!" ISRO posted on X (formerly as Twitter).

Pragyan is on its lunar expedition around the South Pole's 'Shiv Shakti Point'. In the footage shared by ISRO, the rover traverses in a straight line followed by a leftward turn. As Pragyan explores, its wheels etch marks upon the moon's surface, a testament to its remarkable journey.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

Pragyan rover roams around Shiv Shakti Point in pursuit of lunar secrets at the South Pole 🌗! pic.twitter.com/1g5gQsgrjM — ISRO (@isro) August 26, 2023 ×

PM Modi's address at ISRO

In a momentous announcement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the location on the moon where Chandrayaan-3's lander, Vikram, made its historic touchdown would be recognised as 'Shiv Shakti Point'.

This announcement was made during his address to the dedicated scientists at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru. With pride, he explained that India, following tradition, has chosen to commemorate the spot of Vikram's lunar landing.

'Shiv Shakti'

Prime Minister Modi emphasised that the name 'Shiv Shakti' is imbued with profound meaning. The term 'Shakti' pays homage to the efforts, inspiration, and empowerment driven by women scientists, PM Modi said.

'Tiranga Point' and Chandrayaan-2's legacy

The point on the moon where Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander faced an unfortunate crash landing in 2019 has been christened 'Tiranga Point'.

"India has decided to also name the point where Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander crash-landed. India had decided not to name that point at that time as it did not feel right. But today, when the Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully landed on the Moon, the moment is right to dedicate a name to the point where Chandrayaan-2 left its mark. Since we now have "Har Ghar Tiranga" and the Tiranga is even there on the Moon, it is only apt to name the point 'Tiranga Point' - India's first contact with the surface of the Moon," PM Modi announced.

August 23 as National Space Day

With a vision to inspire generations and celebrate the triumphs of science and technology, Prime Minister Modi declared August 23, the day of Chandrayaan-3's momentous landing, as National Space Day.

"It will be a day of celebrating science and technology and will inspire generations to come," PM Modi said.