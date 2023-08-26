Mumbai Police increases security outside Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat due to protests

Amid growing concerns about the impact of online gaming on youth, protestors gathered outside Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai residence, Mannat, prompting heavy police presence in the area. The demonstrators voiced their opposition to celebrities endorsing online gaming apps, asserting that such endorsements misguide and corrupt the younger generation.

The protests were organised by the Untouch Youth Foundation, targeting online gaming apps like Junglee Rummy and Zupee. The organisation's official statement expressed the sentiment behind the protest, highlighting the role of famous actors and actresses in advertisements that allegedly lead to societal misguidance.

"Famous actors and actresses work in these advertisements and they are working towards misguiding society. The protest will be held outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat bungalow on behalf of the Untouch India Foundation. The new generation is involved in playing Junglee Rummy. If someone is playing Junglee Rummy or gambling outside, the police arrest them, but big Bollywood stars promoting online games are misleading the young generation," Krishchandra Adal, President of Untouch India Foundation, stated.

Adal further emphasised the financial interests behind celebrity endorsements and called for an end to such advertisements. "The Bollywood stars also know it is wrong, but they are getting money so they are promoting them. We make these stars famous by watching their movies and spending our money on them. We demand these advertisements to stop. These apps are illegal, we can not find them on Google, but these apps are uploaded on private websites. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, we oppose Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj, Annu Kapoor, Rana Daggubati and cricketers who promote the online game. We wanted to protest outside the houses of these stars as well, but the police detained us," Adal said.

The protest specifically targeted Shah Rukh Khan, who is the brand ambassador for A23 Games, which is an online rummy portal. The actor's promotion of the gaming app was cited as an example of the issue at hand.

SRK recently featured in an advertisement for an online rummy portal, echoing the tagline "Chalo Saath Khelein" (Let's Play Together) to promote the gaming app.

On the professional front, SRK is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming film Jawan, which marks his collaboration with South Indian filmmaker Atlee. The movie, featuring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and others, is set to bring the actor back to the silver screen after his previous success with Pathaan.

