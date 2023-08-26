Miley Cyrus reflects on her 2013 dispute with late Sinéad O'Connor; says she deeply regrets her actions

In a moment of introspection, Miley Cyrus delved into her past and addressed her feud with the late Sinéad O'Connor in an interview. The pop sensation candidly acknowledged her lack of awareness regarding O'Connor's mental health struggles and expressed deep regret for her past actions.

The feud between Cyrus and O'Connor dates back to 2013 when the former released her music video for "Wrecking Ball". O'Connor, a respected artist herself, penned an open letter to Cyrus, expressing concerns about exploitation in the music industry and suggesting that Cyrus' decision to embrace a provocative image undermined her true talent.

“It is in fact the case that you will obscure your talent by allowing yourself to be pimped, whether it’s the music business or yourself doing the pimping,” O’Connor wrote in her 2013 open letter. “It is absolutely NOT in ANY way an empowerment of yourself or any other young women, for you to send across the message that you are to be valued (even by you) more for your sexual appeal than your obvious talent.”

Cyrus, then 20 years old and navigating her own public transformation, responded with screenshots of O'Connor's earlier tweets that showcased her at a low mental point. This exchange escalated the conflict, and the feud remained a poignant episode in both artists' lives.

However, during the new ABC Special titled Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions), Cyrus opened up about the complexities of that time. She explained, "I had no idea about the fragile mental state that she was in, and I was also only 20 years old. So I could really only wrap my head around mental illness so much, and all that I saw was that another woman had told me that this idea was not my idea."

Reflecting on her actions, Cyrus acknowledged being manipulated by those in positions of power and highlighted her desire to regain control over her own decisions after years of being told what to do. She noted that she was tired of judgment for her choices and found her autonomy stripped away.

“I had been judged for so long for my own choices that I was just exhausted, and I was in this place where I finally was making my own choices and my own decisions, and to have that taken away from me deeply upset me,” she explained. “God bless Sinéad O’Connor for real, in all seriousness.”

The special is part of Cyrus' ongoing journey of self-discovery, expressed through her music. Her latest single, "Used to be Young", captures the essence of reflection and growth, allowing her to revisit criticisms from her past with a more mature lens.

