Whitesnake guitarist and rock legend Bernie Mardsen dies at 72

Bernie Marsden, the original guitarist of the iconic band Whitesnake, has sadly passed away at the age of 72, as confirmed by a statement released by his family. Marsden's remarkable musical journey and significant contributions to the rock and blues genre have left an indelible mark on the music world.

In a heartfelt announcement on Instagram, Marsden's family revealed that he "died peacefully on Thursday evening with his wife, Fran, and daughters, Charlotte and Olivia, by his side". They shared that Bernie's passion for music remained unwavering until the end, as he continued to write and record new songs even in his final days.

Hailing from Buckingham and born in 1951, Marsden embarked on his musical career with the rock band UFO in 1972. His talent and dedication led him through various musical projects, including a collaboration with former Deep Purple members in the project called Paice Ashton Lord. However, it was his pivotal role in forming Whitesnake in London in 1978 that would define his legacy.

Teaming up with former Deep Purple vocalist David Coverdale and guitarist Micky Moody, Marsden played a key role in shaping the sound of Whitesnake.

Apart from his projects with his band, Marsden released two solo albums, titled And About Time Too (1979) and Look at Me Now (1981), showcasing his versatility and creative spirit. Beyond his musical accomplishments, he was known for his extensive private guitar collection, which comprised over 200 pieces. Notably, in June, one of his prized possessions, a 1959 Gibson Les Paul Standard known as "The Beast," was briefly put up for sale with a staggering price tag exceeding $1.3 million.

His passing has deeply affected the music community, with his former bandmate David Coverdale expressing his sorrow on social media. Coverdale, in a heartfelt tribute on Twitter, wrote, "I’ve just woken up to the awful news that my old friend and former Snake Bernie Marsden has passed… A genuinely funny, gifted man, whom I was honored to know and share a stage with."

Bernie Marsden's legacy will forever resonate through the timeless melodies he crafted, the stages he graced, and the inspiration he provided to fellow musicians and fans alike. He leaves behind a musical heritage that will continue to captivate generations to come.

