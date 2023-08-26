Studios turns to crisis PR firm as writers and actors' strikes persist

As the entertainment industry finds itself in the grip of a double actors and writers strike with no resolution in sight, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) has taken a significant step to manage the crisis. The AMPTP, facing unprecedented economic consequences due to the work stoppages, has enlisted the expertise of a distinguished crisis management firm, The Levinson Group, to bolster its messaging efforts, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The move comes at a crucial juncture, as the studios' trade association grapples with mounting challenges and seeks to shape its public perception amid the ongoing turmoil.

The appointment of the latter speaks volumes about the gravity of the situation. Clearly, the studio heads do not believe what they are offering to striking writers and actors in unfair. Rather, they believe, they have been unable to get the message across. Headed by Molly Levinson, a former political director at esteemed media outlets CNN and CBS, The Levinson Group specialises in offering strategic advice to corporate clients navigating reputational and risk concerns.

Augmenting expertise in crisis communication

The decision to bring The Levinson Group on board is an augmentation of the AMPTP's existing efforts to manage the crisis. The association had previously retained the services of two prominent Hollywood media consultants: Chris Day, the former communications head of United Talent Agency (UTA), and Scott Rowe, who has spent decades shaping messaging for Warner Bros. The synergy between these experienced Hollywood insiders and Molly Levinson's strategic expertise promises a comprehensive approach to crisis communication that spans both industry know-how and astute public relations strategies.

But is crisis communication what the studios need?

But is crisis communication really what the studios need in this situation? While effective crisis communication strategies can certainly play a role in managing the fallout of, well crises, it's essential to scrutinise the root causes of these challenges. The studios' recent inclination towards AI integration in screenplay creation serves as a prime example. The proposal to incorporate AI tools like ChatGPT into the creative process raises pertinent questions about the studios' commitment to fair compensation and the welfare of their writers. In essence, the current crisis might be a consequence of existing industry practices rather than external factors beyond their control.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE