UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced financial assistance of INR 2.5 million to the families of devotees killed in the Maha Kumbh stampede on Wednesday (Jan 29).

Advertisment

Hamas gave a list of eight Gaza hostages to be released Thursday. The hostages include three Israelis and five Thai nationals.

The US Senate on Wednesday (29 Jan), kicked off the confirmation hearing for Robert F Kennedy Jr, Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Click on the headlines to read more

Advertisment

UP govt announces INR 2.5 mn financial assistance to families of deceased

UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced financial assistance of INR 2.5 mn to the families of the deceased of the Maha Kumbh stampede on Wednesday (Jan 29).

Advertisment

Eight Gaza hostages, 3 Israelis and 5 Thais, to be released tomorrow, says Netanyahu's office

Israel has confirmed receiving the list of eight Gaza hostages to be freed Thursday (Jan 30). The three Israelis to be released are Arbel Yehoud, 29, Agam Berger, 19, and Gadi Moshe Mozes, 80, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said after denying to reveal the names until their families are informed.

RFK Jr denies being ‘anti-vaccine’ in Senate confirmation hearing for Trump’s health czar

The US Senate on Wednesday (29 January), kicked off the confirmation hearing for Robert F Kennedy Jr, Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services.

'Ill-judged': Peter Mandelson flips from his past comment on Trump as US President approves him as UK envoy

Hours after the Donald Trump administration approved him as the UK ambassador to the US, Peter Mandelson said that his previous remarks against the US President were "ill-judged and wrong".

OpenAI claims Chinese rival DeepSeek trained AI chatbot using ChatGPT; Microsoft investigates

OpenAI has claimed it has evidence that its Chinese competitor, DeepSeek, has used the US technology firm's AI model ChatGPT to train its system.

Who is Mark Milley, ex-US Gen whose security detail has been revoked by Pete Hegseth?

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth revoked the security clearance and security detail of former US Gen Mark Milley on Tuesday (Jan 28). Milley, who served as the highest-ranking military officer, worked under both Donald Trump and Joe Biden's administrations.

Yamuna poison controversy: Haryana CM sips water, govt to file case against Kejriwal

The Haryana government has announced plans to file a case against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal for his statement alleging that "poison" was being mixed in the Yamuna.

Indian apex court seeks report on FIRs registered against men for triple talaq

The Indian apex court, after seven and half years of banning triple talaq, has asked the Centre to submit a report on the total number of FIRs registered against men for resorting to divorcing their wives via triple talaq.

Kohli’s Ranji return: Delhi gears up for a Virat show

Come January 30, all roads in the national capital Delhi will lead to the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium.

Kabir Khan, Remo D'Souza take a holy dip at Mahakumbh, internet has mixed reactions

The Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj is witnessing visitors every day from different walks of life. Several Bollywood celebrities have visited the city ever since Mahakumbh began earlier this month.