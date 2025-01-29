The Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj is witnessing visitors every day from different walks of life. Several Bollywood celebrities have visited the city ever since Mahakumbh began earlier this month. On Tuesday, filmmaker Kabir Khan was seen at Prayagraj airport, where he told reporters that he had come to take a dip in the holy Ganges.



Choreographer and reality show judge Remo D'Souza too took a dip in the holy river and shared a video of his visit on Instagram later.



While speaking to news agency ANI, Khan said, "I am very excited. This happens once in 12 years. I feel fortunate to have come here. I will take a holy dip here too. These things are not about Hindus and Muslims, these are the things of our origin, our country and our civilization."

Advertisment

#WATCH | Prayagraj, UP: On his Maha Kumbh visit, Film Director Kabir Khan says "I am very excited. This happens once in 12 years. I feel fortunate to have come here. I will take a holy dip here too. These things are not about Hindus and Muslims, these are the things of our… pic.twitter.com/oXabr6I0NQ — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2025

Meanwhile, D'Souza, dressed in all black, walked on the streets of Prayagraj and kept a low profile to not attract a crowd. The video shared by him shows him taking a holy dip, meditating on a boat, and walking in a crowded street with his face partially hidden.

Advertisment



The Maha Kumbh is a religious gathering that attracts Hindus mostly. Khan is a Muslim while D'Souza is a Christian. The Maha Kumbh, however, has been attracting people from the worldover of different faiths and nationalities.

'Mahamandleshwar': Saints question Mamta Kulkarni’s appointment as the leader of Kinnar Akhara

The Internet reacts

Advertisment

Their participation led to mixed reactions on social media. While many highlighted the importance of the event and how it was for all sects and religions, others pointed out that it was strictly an occasion for Hindus to celebrate.



Kabir Khan's words drew diverse reactions on X. While some praised his inclusive worldview, others brought upon his films like Chak De! India, where Shah Rukh Khan played a Muslim coach.

90s actor Mamta Kulkarni talks about links to drug lord Vicky Goswami: ‘He called me when..'



An X user wrote, "This is only about Hindus, Kabir is only doing this for his film productions."



Another comment read, "All flop actors, director are lining up to take a dip in Mahakumbh. When nothing else works then it's all Bhagwan bharose!"



Several commented 'respect' on Remo D'Souza's post. Some even thanked Remo for visiting Mahakumbh.

Mahakumbh 2025: Over 130 million pilgrims take holy dip so far



"Vvvvvvvv nice nice sir prayagraj aane ke liye thanks," wrote a fan while another one commented, "You better be a pure sanatani than a so called Christian."

Several celebrities, including comedian-actor Sunil Grover, Guru Randhawa, Mamta Kulkarni, and Anupam Kher, have also participated in this grand spiritual gathering in the last few days.

Stampede at Maha Kumbh

A deadly stampede on Wednesday (Jan 29) at the Maha Kumbh Mela in India's Prayagraj, on the Mauni Amavasya ritual, one of the most significant events of the gathering, has dozens of feared casualties. At least 15 people are feared killed and 70 injured. Reports indicate that many more were injured after crowd control barriers broke amidst the massive turnout. As millions of pilgrims gathered to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, the situation became chaotic, revealing survivors while recalling the crushing crowds.

Read details here: Maha Kumbh Stampede 2025 LIVE: Maha Kumbh Stampede 2025 LIVE: Akharas resume Amrit Snan after 15 killed