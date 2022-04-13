Top 10 world news: Macron on Russian 'genocide', tensions in Korea and more

Differing from ally US President Joe Biden, French President Emanuel Macron has refused to term the Russian actions in Ukraine as "genocide" during an interview with public broadcaster France 2.

Russia-Ukraine war: French President Macron refuses to describe civilian killings as ‘genocide’

The comments are likely to cause consternation in the US administration, as most of the western allies have been acting in tandem to decry the Russian attack on Ukraine.

Tensions may flare up in Koreas as US, Japan navies carry out drills in region

With the rise in the weapons tests carried out by North Korea, tensions are heightened in the region. In what could flare it up more, US and Japanese warships have conducted joint naval exercise in the area on Tuesday and Wednesday.

10 tourists, including 4 French and a Belgian, killed in horrific Egypt bus crash

Ten people were killed after a tourist bus collided into a car in southern Egypt on Wednesday. Among those killed include four French, one Belgian and five Egyptian tourists. A clip circulating online purportedly showed a tourist bus in flames with people trying to put out the fire. WION could not verify the authenticity of the video.

For first time, New Zealand resident may get extradited to China

In a first, a man, who is suspected of murdering a young woman in Shanghai, may get extradited to China as per the court’s order in New Zealand. In the ruling, the government of the New Zealand has been given the go ahead. The country may send a resident to China to face trial for the first time.

US crypto researcher sentenced to five years for helping North Korea evade sanctions

A former researcher at a high-profile cryptocurrency group was sentenced to five years and three months in prison on Tuesday for conspiring to help North Korea evade US sanctions using cryptocurrency, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said.

Chinese companies buying up 'strategic' pieces of land worldwide: Report

Reports have claimed that Chinese companies are looking to buy up "strategic" pieces of land around the world close to US military installations including around key sea lanes and straits.

Here's why Elon Musk is sued by Twitter shareholders

n a proposed class action filed in Manhattan federal court, the shareholders said Musk, the chief executive of electric car company Tesla Inc, made "materially false and misleading statements and omissions" by failing to reveal he had invested in Twitter by March 24 as required under federal law.

Killer of Indian student arrested with large ‘cache of guns’: Canadian Police

The police in Toronto claimed to have arrested a man suspected of killing 21-year-old Indian student Kartik Vasudev near the Sherbourne subway station last week. The killer has been identified as 39-year-old Richard Jonathan Edwin, who is charged in another murder case that took place just two days after Vasudev was shot dead.

With hugs, tears and Maori performers, New Zealand welcomes Australian visitors as curbs ease

Maori cultural performers greeted travellers while families and friends hugged and cried at the Auckland International Airport where two flights from Australia landed this morning. Those waiting in the arrivals lounge held up boards saying "Hello & Kia Ora & G'day & Welcome".

Conspiracy Theories. Why do we love them so much?

What are they hiding in Area 51? Is Subliminal advertising real? Where is bigfoot cryogenically preserved? Did they really replace Avril Lavigne? Was the American Horror Story right about Nixon’s Watergate scandal?