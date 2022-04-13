Alleged killer of Indian student arrested with large ‘cache of guns at home’, says Canadian Police

The police in Toronto claimed to have arrested a man suspected of killing 21-year-old Indian student Kartik Vasudev near the Sherbourne subway station last week.

The killer has been identified as 39-year-old Richard Jonathan Edwin, who is charged in another murder case that took place just two days after Vasudev was shot dead

According to police, Edwin’s second victim was Elijah Eleazar Mahepath (35), who was walking westbound on the north side of Dundas Street East near George Street.

Edwin was arrested Sunday evening with a cache of loaded guns at his disposal, police said.

Briefing the reporters on Tuesday, Toronto police chief James Ramer said both the attacks were random killings and completely “unprovoked”.

"Kartik was just outside the Sherbourne subway station last Thursday when he was approached by a stranger...Unprovoked, this man shot Kartik multiple times, killing him," Ramer told reporters.

“Any death is tragic, but these men were completely innocent, and their murders were absolutely random acts of violence," he added.

Police said that Edwin has no prior murder cases against him and was in “lawful” possession of these guns.

Ramer believes that had the suspect not been caught sooner, there could have been a string of random attacks across the city.

"When, I don't know, but he had an arsenal at home. Frankly, I believe this might have just been a first step," Ramer said.

The police have now launched a probe to find out about his background and if he is associated with any organisation.

Vasudev hailed from Ghaziabad city in Uttar Pradesh. He had moved to Canada in January to pursue higher studies, according to his family.

He was shot on Thursday evening at the Glen Road entrance to Sherbourne TTC station in St James Town. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Watch | Canada: Suspected killer of Indian student Kartik Vasudev arrested

(With inputs from agencies)