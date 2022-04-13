For first time, New Zealand resident may get extradited to China  

In a first, a man, who is suspected of murdering a young woman in Shanghai, may get extradited to China as per the court’s order in New Zealand.

In the ruling, the government of the New Zealand has been given the go ahead. The country may send a resident to China to face trial for the first time.

The extradition of the accused, Kyung Yup Kim, was earlier blocked by the courts. At that time, they had cited the risk of torture and unfair trial as the reasons for not allowing extradition.

Also Read: With hugs, tears and Maori performers, New Zealand welcomes Australian visitors as curbs ease

The latest decision by the Supreme Court has set a precedent in New Zealand.

The court has concluded that the government of New Zealand could trust China that extradited defendants, would not be subjected to torture or human rights abuse.

Kyung Yup Kim, who is a Korean-born resident of New Zealand, has been suspected of murdering Peiyun Chen during his 2009 visit to Shanghai. Kim has denied the charge.

Watch: Heavy rains pummel southern Philippines, 25 dead and 6 reported missing

Kim and his lawyers have said that if he is extradited, he will face the risk of torture and would not get a fair trial.

Dr Tony Ellis, who is Kim’s lead lawyer told the Guardian, “There is systemic … torture in the Chinese justice system. The assurances about torture from the Chinese government were “not worth the paper they’re written on.”

(With inputs from agencies)