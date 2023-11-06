Top 10 world news: Israeli-American cop stabbed by Palestinian teen dies, & more

An Israeli-American police officer who was stabbed by a 16-year-old Palestinian boy has succumbed to her injuries. Elisheva Rose Ida Lubin, was pronounced dead after she was admitted to a hospital in critical condition.

A 20-year-old Israeli-American police officer who was stabbed by a 16-year-old Palestinian boy near Herod's Gate in East Jerusalem's Old City succumbed to her injuries on Monday (Nov 6).

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday (Nov 6) met with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan during his visit to Ankara where he discussed efforts to expand the humanitarian aid reaching trapped civilians in war-torn Gaza.

Vladimir Putin will be taking part in the March presidential elections in Russia, Reuters news agency reported on Monday (Nov 6) citing sources. Putin succeeded Boris Yeltsin on the last day of 1999. He has already served as president for longer than any other Russian ruler since Josef Stalin.

The United Nations said on Monday (Nov 6) that 88 staff members from its Palestinian refugee agency the UNRWA have been killed since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7. In a statement, the UN said that this figure represented "the highest number of United Nations fatalities ever recorded in a single conflict."

David Axelrod, former US President Barack Obama's senior adviser on Sunday, suggested that the current President Joe Biden should drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held telephonic talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in the light of the Israel-Hamas war where the former expressed concerns over terrorist incidents and the loss of civilian lives.

Female candidates were asked to remove their mangalsutras before entering the examination hall during the Karnataka Civil Service Examination. On Sunday, the Karnataka Public Service Commission allegedly asked the examinees to remove their ornaments, including earrings, chains, and toe rings, reported India Today.

France has witnessed a disturbing surge in antisemitic acts, with over a thousand incidents reported since the deadly attack by a Hamas gunman on Israel on October 7. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has expressed deep concern over this rise.

In what comes as an incident that is set to reignite the 'spirit of the cricket' debate, Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews became the first player in the 146-year history of international cricket to be 'timed out' after he took more than the stipulated time to arrive at the crease during the World Cup match against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday (Nov 6).