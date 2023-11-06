India: Female examinees asked to remove 'mangalsutra' before exam in Karnataka

Female candidates were asked to remove their mangalsutras before entering the examination hall during the Karnataka Civil Service Examination.

On Sunday, the Karnataka Public Service Commission allegedly asked the examinees to remove their ornaments, including earrings, chains, and toe rings, reported India Today. Female examinees were asked to remove their mangalsutras, a holy necklace worn by Hindu women to signify that they were married.

Security guards at the Government Girls' Pre-Graduation College Examination Center, located next to the City Police Commissioner's office, allowed married women to enter the exam centre only after they removed their mangalsutras, anklets and toe rings, local media outlets reported. However, this wasn't the case at the other centres.

One of the female candidates, asked to remove her mangalsutra, was furious as the authorities allowed women wearing hijabs (Islamic headscarves) inside the examination hall after checking them.

"In Hindu culture, there's no requirement to remove the mangalsutra. We'll remove it when we have to. I removed my mangalsutra and toe ring and went in. Just like how they checked for hijab and allowed them, they should have also checked us and allowed us inside," she said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reacted to the irregularities in the KEA examination conducted in Kalaburagi, ANI reported. He has asked the authorities to investigate the incident.

The Karnataka Public Service Commission conducted the Kannada language examination on Sunday, prioritising a fair and impartial exam and preventing irregularities. However, the strict checking was also due to an incident which occurred on October 29.

A candidate who appeared for a recruitment exam conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority was caught cheating in the competitive exam at the Sharanabasaveshwara University examination centre in Kalaburagi. Authorities arrested the accused, Trimurthy, his brother Ambarish, and three others. Examination supervisor Shilpa Channaveer Chikki has lodged an FIR against Trimurthy, Ambarish, RD Patil (kingpin in PSI recruitment scam), and three others at Ashok Nagar police station.

Trimurthy is a resident of Sonna village of Afzalpur. He was wearing a Bluetooth device, and his brother, sitting in a car outside the examination centre was sending him answers via the device. RD Patil was also helping them send the answers.

