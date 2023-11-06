Female American-Israeli police officer, who was stabbed by 16-year-old Palestinian boy, dies

A 20-year-old Israeli-American police officer who was stabbed by a 16-year-old Palestinian boy near Herod's Gate in East Jerusalem's Old City succumbed to his injuries on Monday (Nov 6).

The female border police officer, Elisheva Rose Ida Lubin, was pronounced dead after she was admitted to a hospital in critical condition. Another police officer who was with the deceased suffered moderate injuries, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported.

The suspected attacker was later shot dead, police said.

"A terrorist armed with a knife arrived at Shalem police station and stabbed a female soldier... border police forces neutralised the terrorist by shooting," police said in a statement.

Another suspected arrested

The assailant was a resident of the east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Issawiya. The police said that "another suspect" was arrested near the scene of the attack.

The slain officer was from Kibbutz Sa’ad near the Gaza border. She immigrated from the United States in August 2021, and was later drafted into the police force in March of the following year, local reports said.

There has been a rise in targeted attacks against the Israeli Police after the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7.

Increased attacks against Israelis

Last week, an Israeli policeman was seriously wounded in a stabbing attack near the Shivtei Yisrael light rail stop in Jerusalem.

On Oct. 12, two police officers were injured in a terrorist shooting just outside Jerusalem’s Old City.

On Sunday night, Israeli police arrested 23 terror suspects in Jerusalem’s Shuafat neighbourhood and the town of Anata northeast of the capital.

The death of the female officer comes as Israelis across the globe have been subjected to targeted attack in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war, which has killed 1,400 Israeli people, mostly civilians, with more than 240 people taken hostage.

The retaliatory Gaza Strip bombings launched by the Israeli Army has led to the death of at least 10,000 Palestinians till now.