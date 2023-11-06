Indian PM Modi talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, discusses Israel-Hamas conflict

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held telephonic talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in the light of the Israel-Hamas war where the former expressed concerns over terrorist incidents and the loss of civilian lives.

"Good exchange of perspectives with President @raisi_com of Iran on the difficult situation in West Asia and the Israel-Hamas conflict. Terrorist incidents, violence and loss of civilian lives are serious concerns. Preventing escalation, ensuring continued humanitarian aid and early restoration of peace and stability are important," Modi said on social media X.

Both the leaders stressed on the need for "preventing escalation, ensuring continued humanitarian aid and early restoration of peace and stability," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Their talks also featured the developments on Chabahar port—a place of strategic importance for India situated in Sistan and Baluchistan Province, on the Makran coast.

“Welcomed the progress in our bilateral cooperation, including on the Chabahar port,” Modi said.

Modi's overtures with West Asian leaders

In the last few days, the Indian leader has been holding private talks over the phone to discuss the humanitarian situation emerging in the Gaza Strip in the wake of the conflict.

Modi spoke with Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, on November 3 and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and discussed the Israel-Hamas conflict with both leaders.

Before that, Prime Minister Modi HELD TALKS with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Oct 29, discussing the current situation in West Asia and its implications for the region and the world.

India had abstained from UN vote on cessation of conflict

Modi’s renewed overtures with the stakeholders of the Israel-Hamas conflict come after India on Oct 28 abstained in the UN General Assembly on a resolution that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict leading to a cessation of hostilities.

It also called for unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip.

The 193 members of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), which met in a resumed 10th Emergency Special Session, voted on the draft resolution submitted by Jordan and co-sponsored by more than 40 nations including Bangladesh, Maldives, Pakistan, Russia and South Africa.