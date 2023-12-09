Top 10 world news: Latest from Israel-Hamas war, China-Taiwan tussle breaks out in COP28, and more

The renewed fighting between Israel and Hamas has entered the ninth day on Saturday (Dec 9) with the Israeli military carrying out deadly bombardments in the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, the US State Department has approved the potential sale of tank cartridges and related equipment to Israel for an estimated $106.5 million, the Pentagon said on Saturday. Track all the latest updates from the Israel-Hamas war on WION's website and app. In a major development from COP28, a member of the Chinese delegation reasserted on the platform that Taiwan “was an inalienable part of China” after some of Taiwan's allies called on the UN to include Taiwan in the climate summit.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for the UN security council to be reformed, following the US vetoing a ceasefire proposal for Gaza despite the the 15-member council voting 13-1 for the resolution, Reuters reported.

China on Saturday (Dec 9) went all guns blazing over calls to include Taiwan in the United Nations-backed Conference of the Parties (COP28) Summit being held in Dubai.

India's Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi, denied signing a document that purportedly answered a parliamentary query underscoring if India had designated Palestinian group Hamas as a terrorist organisation.

The Oil Producing and Exporting Countries (OPEC) Secretary-General Haitham Al Ghais in a letter addressed to the oil cartel's member nations has pleaded with them to reject proposals for any text under negotiation at the COP28 Climate Summit, reported news agency Reuters on Friday (Dec 8).

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday (Dec 8) announced that he will be again running for president in the 2024 presidential election – a move which is most likely to keep him in power till at least 2030.

India's External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar described the ancient identity of Indian republic — Bharat — as "a belief and an attitude" which has an economic dimension and a political meaning.

The cabinet of the Indian state of Assam gave a go-ahead to the socio-economic survey of the indigenous Muslim population in the state.

With the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auctions coming to an end the eyes are now on the on-field battle as five teams chase glory on the field. The auctions produced monumental landmarks for players like Kashvee Gautam and Annabel Sutherland as they were sold for price tags of $240, 000.

John Malkovich, one of Hollywood's most underrated actors, turns 70. While Malkovich has graced the silver screen with numerous memorable performances throughout his illustrious career, one film stands out as a true masterpiece that encapsulates his brilliance as an actor — Being John Malkovich.