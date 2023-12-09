Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Hamas calls on UN Security Council to end Gaza's 'brutal' war

In a statement, the army said "two IDF soldiers were severely injured during an operation to rescue hostages held by Hamas".

"During the operation, numerous terrorists who took part in the abducting and holding of hostages were killed," it said.

"No hostages were rescued in this activity," it added.

Earlier, Hamas said its fighters had "succeeded in foiling an Israeli attempt to free an Israeli captive".

"A fierce gunfight broke out between the Al-Qassam fighters and the Israeli special force, leaving many soldiers wounded while the captive Israeli... was announced killed," Hamas said in an English-language statement.