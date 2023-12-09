Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Hamas calls on UN Security Council to end Gaza's 'brutal' war
Story highlights
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: The renewed fighting between Israel and Hamas has entered the ninth day on Saturday (Dec 9) with the Israeli military carrying out deadly bombardments in the Gaza Strip. The World Health Organization's executive board is set to hold a rare emergency session on Dec 10 to discuss the health crisis in Gaza and the West Bank.
Israel and Hamas have blamed each other for the truce collapse by rejecting terms to extend the daily release of hostages held by militants for Palestinians held in Israeli jails.
Follow WION for all the LIVE updates
In a statement, the army said "two IDF soldiers were severely injured during an operation to rescue hostages held by Hamas".
"During the operation, numerous terrorists who took part in the abducting and holding of hostages were killed," it said.
"No hostages were rescued in this activity," it added.
Earlier, Hamas said its fighters had "succeeded in foiling an Israeli attempt to free an Israeli captive".
"A fierce gunfight broke out between the Al-Qassam fighters and the Israeli special force, leaving many soldiers wounded while the captive Israeli... was announced killed," Hamas said in an English-language statement.
GRAPHIC WARNING: LIVE - View of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis https://t.co/mNBcbhDs9Y— Reuters (@Reuters) December 8, 2023
The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said Friday the death toll in the Israel-Hamas war has risen to at least 17,487 in the Palestinian territory.
Announcing the new figure, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said: "Every day we are losing dozens of wounded due to a lack of care and delay in getting them out of Gaza."
The United States told a UN Security Council meeting on Friday that it opposed an immediate ceasefire in the fighting raging in Gaza.
"While the United States strongly supports the durable peace, in which both Israelis and Palestinians can live in peace and security, we do not support calls for an immediate ceasefire," said Deputy US Ambassador Robert Wood.
"This would only plant the seeds for the next war, because Hamas has no desire to see a durable peace to see a two state solution," Wood added.
Thousands of Yemenis in the Houthi rebel-controlled capital of Sanaa demonstrated on Friday in a show of solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Israel has designated a safe zone in southern Gaza, but its widening air and ground offensive has left Palestinians packed together in dire humanitarian conditions.
Israeli airstrike on a residential building in central Gaza, killed at least 20 people on Friday as Israeli tanks continued to rumble into southern Gaza. The Abu Shaweesh family were sheltering in their house when the strike hit on Friday morning.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres seeks a vote on a "humanitarian ceasefire" during a Security Council meeting on Gaza, as he takes the unprecedented step of invoking the UN Charter's Article 99, allowing him to convene the council for "any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security."
The Israeli army releases video it says shows its troops fighting in a school in the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City. Israeli forces are maintaining a relentless bombardment and ground invasion across Gaza, two months after Hamas's deadly attack sparked a war that has killed thousands and decimated the Palestinian territory.
Palestinian militant group Hamas, which is engaged in deadly fighting with Israel, called on Friday for the United Nations Security Council to end the "brutal war" in the Gaza Strip.
"We call on the Security Council, the international community and all countries around the world to end this brutal war and save the Gaza Strip before it is too late," the Hamas government's media office in the Palestinian territory said, as the Security Council prepared to vote on a draft resolution calling for a ceasefire.