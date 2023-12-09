On John Malkovich's 70th birthday, revisiting Being John Malkovich

John Malkovich, one of Hollywood's most underrated actors, turns 70. While Malkovich has graced the silver screen with numerous memorable performances throughout his illustrious career, one film stands out as a true masterpiece that encapsulates his brilliance as an actor — Being John Malkovich.

Released in 1999 and directed by Spike Jonze, Being John Malkovich is a surreal and inventive comedy that not only showcases Malkovich's acting prowess but also delves into the whimsical and bizarre. The film's premise is as unique as they come — a puppeteer named Craig Schwartz, played by John Cusack, discovers a mysterious portal that leads directly into the mind of John Malkovich for 15 minutes.

Malkovich takes on the audacious challenge of playing a fictionalised version of himself in the film, adding layers of complexity to the narrative. His portrayal of the quirky, self-absorbed, and somewhat absurd version of himself is a testament to his versatility as an actor. Malkovich effortlessly navigates between the real and surreal, injecting the character with a blend of charm and eccentricity that captivates the audience from start to finish.

What makes Malkovich's performance truly exceptional in Being John Malkovich is his ability to embrace the absurdity of the concept and turn it into a vehicle for comedic and introspective moments. He navigates the blurred lines between reality and fiction with a sense of self-awareness that adds a meta layer to the film. The audience is invited not only to witness Malkovich's acting skills but also to ponder questions about identity, celebrity, and the nature of consciousness.

The film's success lies not only in Malkovich's stellar performance but also in the collaboration with director Spike Jonze and screenwriter Charlie Kaufman. Jonze's distinct visual style and Kaufman's penchant for unconventional storytelling create a cinematic experience that is both thought-provoking and entertaining. The film received critical acclaim for its originality, wit, and the boldness of its premise.