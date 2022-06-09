Top 10 world news: LAC row: Will 'safeguard territorial integrity, says India, and more

India's ministry of external affairs said that it has taken "appropriate measures to safeguard territorial integrity and sovereignty" along the LAC with China. One person died and two more were injured, when a fighter jet crashed into homes in central China.

Committed to safeguard territorial integrity, says India after US General's 'alarm' over China at LAC

India's ministry of external affairs said on Thursday that it has taken "appropriate measures to safeguard territorial integrity and sovereignty" along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Two Britons, Moroccan fighter in Ukraine sentenced to death by Russian separatist court

The UK government on Thursday said it was "deeply concerned" after Russian news agencies reported pro-Moscow separatists had sentenced to death two British fighters captured by Russian troops while fighting for Ukraine.

Watch: Chinese fighter jet crashes into homes, one dead

One person died and two more were injured, when a fighter jet crashed into homes in central China on Thursday. The plane, an Air Force J-7, "had an accident during training and fell in the vicinity of an airport... causing damage to private homes", according to state broadcaster CCTV.

In a suspected arson, at least seven people killed in South Korean building fire

At least seven people died after a fire broke out at a lawyer's office in the South Korean city of Daegu on Thursday, news agency Reuters reported quoting local fire officials. The accident left about 40 injured.

'Don't need a war': Russian oligarch's radio station hacked; plays Ukraine's national anthem

According to reports, hackers targeted a Russian radio station as it played the Ukrainian national anthem.

Ukraine war: Zelensky says millions of people could starve because of Russia's blockade of ports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that millions of people could starve because of Russia's blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

UK foreign secretary sacks top advisor for her remarks on PM Johnson

The United Kingdom foreign secretary Liz Truss ousts top adviser, Baroness Morrissey, a pro-Brexit banker, who told a radio show she would prefer it if Boris Johnson quit over the Partygate scandal.

European Union lawmakers pass ban on new petrol, diesel cars by 2035

In the face of strong conservative opposition, European Parliament lawmakers on Wednesday narrowly voted to back a European Commission proposal for a total ban on new CO2-emitting vehicles by 2035.

Ten year old sweethearts, Texas school shooting victims to be buried next to each other

Sweethearts, classmates and unfortunate victims of the brutal Texas school shooting massacre; Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez and Xavier James Lopez will soon be buried together.

China detects fast radio burst 3 billion light years away: Is it an alien message?

According to reports, Chinese scientists have detected radio waves from a galaxy 3 billion light years away.