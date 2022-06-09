Watch: Chinese fighter jet crashes into homes, one dead

One person died and two more were injured, when a fighter jet crashed into homes in central China on Thursday. The plane, an Air Force J-7, "had an accident during training and fell in the vicinity of an airport... causing damage to private homes", according to state broadcaster CCTV.

CCTV said the pilot parachuted to safety and has been transferred to the hospital along with the other injured.

The cause of the crash in Xiangyang, a city in Hubei province, is being investigated, CCTV said.

Footage of the crash site posted online by the Xinhua news agency showed flames sending black smoke billowing into the air from a street in Xiangyang. Several buildings appeared to have been completely flattened in the accident.

Un avion s’est écrasé ce matin dans la ville de Laohekou, Hubei. Le pilote a réussi à se sauver grâce à un saut en parachute. pic.twitter.com/NkEcFD11CX — ChineActu (@chine_actu) June 9, 2022 ×

Two pilots died when a navy plane crashed in 2019 in the island province of Hainan. In March this year, a civil aircraft crashed in the southern province of Guangxi, killing 132 people in China's worst air disaster in decades.

The China Eastern flight MU5375 was travelling from the cities of Kunming to Guangzhou when it inexplicably plummeted from an altitude of 29,000 feet into a mountainside. China's civil aviation authority did not immediately find any reason for the incident and has said an investigation is ongoing.

Last month, the Wall Street Journal reported that US investigators believe someone on board deliberately crashed the American-made Boeing 737-800, citing a person familiar with a preliminary assessment of the incident.



[with inputs from agencies]

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.