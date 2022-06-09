'Don't need a war': Russian oligarch's radio station hacked; plays Ukraine's national anthem

According to reports, hackers targeted a Russian radio station as it played the Ukrainian national anthem.

The radio station Kommersant FM confirmed it was hacked while informing that it would have to reinstate the internet stream. The hackers reportedly played the song by Russian rock band Nogu Svelo named "we don't need a war".

The song by Nogu Svelo reportedly also features a quote from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in which he says “a tough guy always keeps his word.”

The radio station is reportedly owned by Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov who was sanctioned by the US and the European Union after President Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine on February 24.

Russian television broadcast was hacked earlier as it displayed anti-war messages as the nation celebrated its military festival. Three radio stations were also targeted in Saint Petersburg while it played anti-war songs for over two hours, reports claimed.

Meanwhile, reports said pro-Russian hackers targeted websites in Italy including the defence ministry's website and the Senate. Reports claimed hackers also tried to enter the Eurovision song contest's website.

Western powers had earlier accused Russia of a cyberattack against a satellite network one hour ahead of Ukraine's invasion.

UK foreign minister Liz Truss called it a "clear and shocking evidence of a deliberate and malicious attack by Russia" as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pointed out that Russia tried to disrupt "aperture terminals in Ukraine and across Europe".

(With inputs from Agencies)

