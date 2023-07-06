Top 10 world news: Khalistani group issues latest threat, Wagner boss' palatial home raided, and more

The United States seems to be laying the groundwork to end the Russia-Ukraine war, as reports coming to the fore claim about a meeting held recently between former senior US security officials and the Russians closed to the Kremlin. On the other hand, The secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), despite facing criticism and sparking outrage over its posters that targeted Indian diplomats, has terrorised to “besiege” Indian missions on Independence Day, according to a new report.

Click on the headlines to read more:

NBC News, quoting sources close to the discussions, reported that a high-level back-channel diplomacy—called Track Two diplomacy in diplomatic parlance— took place in April between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and senior former US officials in New York.

SFJ's legal counsel Gurpatwant Pannun released a video on Wednesday in which he made the latest threat referring to the plans of organising a 'Khalistan Freedom Rally' on Saturday, July 8, as per The Hindustan Times report. “You just wait, this is a start. On August 15, the Sikh community is going to besiege every terror house that is an Indian embassy,” Pannun said.

In a dramatic turn of events, Russian security services raided the residence of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner mercenary group. Previously believed to be in exile in Belarus, Prigozhin's St. Petersburg Palace was discovered to harbour an assortment of peculiar items, including wigs.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) revealed on Thursday that the upcoming moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, is scheduled to be launched on July 14. The launch will take place at 2:35 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, using ISRO's new heavylift launch vehicle LVM-3, which will carry an integrated module, as per ANI reports.

A report has emerged suggesting that Russian President Vladimir Putin fled Moscow during the mutiny orchestrated by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group. Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a former Russian oil executive in self-exile, disclosed that he closely monitored Putin's movements during the rebellion on June 24, as per a Newsweek report that quoted Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau brushed aside the Indian government’s concerns that Canada was “not serious” about cracking down on Khalistani elements in the country and said that his government ‘always takes serious action against terrorism and “we always will”.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Thursday warned against any attacks on the Indian High Commission in London, saying that the direct aggressions are "completely unacceptable". He further said that the UK government has made it clear to the Indian government and High Commissioner of India to Britain Vikram Doraiswami that the safety and security of staff at the High Commission is of paramount importance.

In the realm of music, there are those whose talent transcends borders, and who possess the power to touch hearts, ignite passions, and inspire millions. Coco Lee, a remarkable artist whose voice resonated with authenticity and power, was one such luminary. She left the world on July 5, leaving her millions of fans in shocked by this cruel turn of fate. While the time of mourning will come, first let's reflect on her remarkable journey and honour her legacy. Hailing from Hong Kong, Lee embarked on a musical path that showcased her exceptional vocal range and versatility.

In response to scorching summer temperatures predicted to reach 40 degrees Celsius in Beijing, employers in the capital were directed by the government on Thursday to suspend outdoor work. The city, home to 22 million residents, issued a ‘red alert’, the highest level of warning', for extreme temperatures, prompting government departments to ensure the elderly and ill have access to cool environments, reported the Hill.