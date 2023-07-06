Heatwave havoc: Beijing halts outdoor work as scorching summer temperatures shoot up

In response to scorching summer temperatures predicted to reach 40 degrees Celsius in Beijing, employers in the capital were directed by the government on Thursday to suspend outdoor work.

The city, home to 22 million residents, issued a ‘red alert’, the highest level of warning', for extreme temperatures, prompting government departments to ensure the elderly and ill have access to cool environments, reported the Hill.

According to the government's report on Monday, Beijing experienced a record-breaking streak of 10 consecutive days with temperatures exceeding 35 degrees C (95ºF), the longest such period since 1961.

To combat the heatwave, the city government issued a notice urging relevant departments and units to implement emergency measures for heatstroke prevention and cooling. Employers were specifically instructed to halt outdoor operations.

Meanwhile, southern China has been grappling with floods, forcing thousands of people to evacuate their homes. The government issued an alert on Wednesday, warning of potential flash flooding in Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Tibet, and Sichuan due to heavy rain.

China's heatwave situation China is facing an unprecedented heatwave, as the country witnesses a record-breaking number of scorching hot days. According to the National Climate Center, China has experienced the highest number of days with temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) since 1961, averaging 4.1 such days in the first half of this year, reported CNN.

The data is based on recordings from weather stations across the country, indicating the widespread impact of the heatwave. China has already encountered four regional heatwaves this summer, which arrived earlier, were more extensive, and reached greater intensity compared to previous years, reported the National Climate Center.

The northern part of China, with its densely populated areas and millions of residents, has been particularly affected, and more heatwaves are expected in the coming weeks. Shijiazhuang, the capital of Hebei province, has experienced the highest number of high-temperature days so far this year, followed by Beijing.

In mid-June, over 200 million people in northern China endured daily temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). During the fourth and most severe heatwave from June 21 to 30, Beijing witnessed a record-breaking temperature above 41 degrees Celsius (105.8 degrees Fahrenheit), marking the hottest June day ever recorded in the capital.