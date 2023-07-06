Putin's alleged escape: Report suggests Russian president 'fled Moscow' during Wagner's mutiny

A report has emerged suggesting that Russian President Vladimir Putin fled Moscow during the mutiny orchestrated by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group.

Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a former Russian oil executive in self-exile, disclosed that he closely monitored Putin's movements during the rebellion on June 24, as per a Newsweek report that quoted Mikhail Khodorkovsky. Allegations of panic, hidden bunkers surround Putin's absence According to Khodorkovsky, Putin boarded a plane and departed Moscow, likely seeking refuge in his Valdai residence.

Khodorkovsky, who headed the energy company Yukos before serving a decade in prison on politically motivated charges, commented, "We were monitoring Putin at that moment. And it looks like indeed, he did leave Moscow and most likely went to Valdai to his residence."

He highlighted the departure of a plane exclusively used by Putin on June 24, which vanished from flight trackers in the vicinity of Valdai, as per undisclosed sources.

During the mutiny, Putin's absence did not go unnoticed, as numerous leaders and department heads reportedly left Moscow. Khodorkovsky initially believed that the opposition had a chance to succeed, given the movements of key figures. However, the rebellion led by Prigozhin quickly lost momentum.

Echoing Khodorkovsky's claims, Leonid Nevzlin, a Russian-Israeli businessman and Putin critic, tweeted on June 24 that Putin had taken shelter in the bunker of his Valdai residence.

Nevzlin further alleged that Putin's close associates also flocked to the location, suggesting the president was in a state of panic. Ukrainian intelligence sources shared similar information, stating that Putin had left Moscow and was transported to Valdai.

WATCH | US drones 'harassed': Russian fighter jets drop parachute flares in front of MQ-9 UAVs over Syria Journalist Boris Grozovski, in a post for the Wilson Centre think tank, noted that Putin fled Moscow as the mutiny unfolded, spending the subsequent 24 hours at his Valdai estate.

These revelations have sparked intense speculation and analysis regarding the events surrounding the mutiny led by Yevgeny Prigozhin. As more details emerge about the movements and actions of key individuals during this tumultuous period, the story continues to captivate and intrigue observers worldwide.