Top 10 world news: Death toll in Ukraine dam breach rises, Sudan's warring sides agree to 72-hour truce & more

A Russia-installed official, on Sunday (June 18) acknowledged that Ukrainian forces have recaptured Piatykhatky village in the southern Zapororizhzhia region, in what might be the second reported gains in the region since Kyiv began its counteroffensive, earlier this month. In other news, days after at least 78 migrants looking to enter Greece died when a boat capsized, over 300 Pakistani refugees on the ill-fated vessel are believed have been aboard and most of them killed. Only 78 bodies had been recovered after the boat capsized.

Click on the headlines to read more:

A Russia-installed official, on Sunday (June 18) acknowledged that Ukrainian forces have recaptured Piatykhatky village in the southern Zapororizhzhia region, in what might be the second reported gains in the region since Kyiv began its counteroffensive, earlier this month. Meanwhile, both Ukrainian and Russian officials have reported a rise in the death toll after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam.

Days after at least 78 migrants looking to enter Greece died when a boat capsized, over 300 Pakistani refugees on the ill-fated vessel are believed have been aboard and most of them killed. Only 78 bodies had been recovered after the boat capsized.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of signing a peace treaty with Russia to end the ongoing war and throwing it into the 'garbage of history' shortly after that. Putin's comments came during a meeting with the leaders of African Union at St. Petersberg's historic Konstantinovsky Palace on Saturday, June 17.

Sudan's warring sides, the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), agreed to a new 72-hour ceasefire from Sunday (June 18), as fighting intensified with deadly air strikes in the capital city of Khartoum and an exodus of wounded from Darfur over the border into Chad.

A previously unseen footage has surfaced, revealing the extent of rule-breaking and mockery of lockdown regulations at a Christmas party held at the Conservative Campaign Headquarters in London, as per The Mirror media outlet.

At least 20 people were shot, one fatally, reported the local media citing the officials as police are in the midst of investigating an overnight shooting in the US state of Illinois southwest suburban Willowbrook, on Sunday (June 18).

Indian student Preet Vikal was arrested by the police in the United Kingdom for raping a semi-conscious and drunk woman he had met in a club, after a CCTV footage caught him carrying the victim to his flat, reported the BBC.

Authorities in Austria, on Sunday (June 18) said they foiled a possible attack on a pride parade which was to be held in the capital of Vienna on Saturday. The police have arrested three suspects, aged 20, 17 and 14, who allegedly sympathised with the extremist Islamic State group.

The voters in Switzerland extended their overwhelming support to increasing the global minimum tax rate to 15 per cent for multinational corporations as 79 per cent of people voted in favour, as per the projections which were published shortly after polls ended. The polls were carried out by gfs.bern institute.



'Things get under my skin': Jaishankar opens up on what irks him when India is demeaned



