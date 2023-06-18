WATCH | Shocking new partygate video 'exposes' Tories mocking lockdown rules

A previously unseen footage has surfaced, revealing the extent of rule-breaking and mockery of lockdown regulations at a Christmas party held at the Conservative Campaign Headquarters in London, as per The Mirror media outlet. The video captures officials engaged in revelry, joking about their disregard for lockdown rules. Shockingly, among the 24 attendees were two individuals named in former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's controversial resignation honours list. As per local media outlets, the Met Police is 'considering' this new partygate footage.

Disregarding lockdown distancing measures

In the footage by The Mirror, officials can be seen dancing and joking near a sign that indicated maintaining distancing. The revelry took place on December 14, 2020, at a time when large parts of the UK were under restrictions that prohibited indoor socialising.

At least 24 revellers include two named on Johnson’s controversial resignation honours list.

The video sheds new light on the event, reigniting criticism of Boris Johnson's handling of the pandemic and sparking outrage from families who lost loved ones to COVID-19.

Investigation and political fallout

Last year, a widely circulated photograph from the party led to a Metropolitan Police investigation. However, with only still images available, authorities found insufficient evidence to pursue legal action. The emergence of the damning video has prompted the Met Police to reassess the possibility of reopening the investigation.