Caught on Camera: Indian student carries woman to his flat before raping her in UK

Indian student Preet Vikal was arrested by the police in the United Kingdom for raping a semi-conscious and drunk woman he had met in a club, after a CCTV footage caught him carrying the victim to his flat, reported the BBC.



The police stated that 20-year-old Preet Vikal carried the woman to his flat in Cardiff, United Kingdom and raped her in June 2022.



In the CCTV Footage, Vikal was carrying the "intoxicated" woman in his arms and later across his shoulders through Cardiff city centre. While passing a pub, the woman was leaning heavily on Preet Vikal. The video footage surfaced online and was widely shared on social media.

UK: 20yr old Preet Vikal, Indian student sentenced to 6.9yrs in prison for taking intoxicated girl home, photographing & raping her



CCTV shows Preet carrying the girl to his Cardif student hall. He earlier claimed not guilty, saying girl was a 'willing participant'. Later… pic.twitter.com/F2kf9huYjJ — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) June 17, 2023 ×

ALSO READ | Explained: Japan's historic move redefines rape and raises age of consent

Preet and the victim had gone to a club with a different bunch of friends in Cardiff, where they met each other.



"The victim had drunk to excess and by the end of the night was, plainly, hopelessly intoxicated. She stepped outside the club and encountered Preet Vikal. The two engaged in conversation and moved away from their groups," officials stated.

Six years imprisonment

The court sentenced six years and nine months of imprisonment to Preet Vikal after the latter admitted to rape. As per the court orders, the Indian student was sent to young offenders' institution.



The woman stated that, after the horrific incident last June, she was unable to sleep for months.



After coming out of the club, initially, the woman started walking towards her home but after some time she got separated from her friends and was later captured on CCTV being carried by Vikal along King Edward VII Avenue and North Road. Vikal took her to a property located in the North Road area where he raped the woman.



"A man has been jailed for raping at a woman at a halls of residence in #Cardiff. CCTV showed Preet Vikal carrying the victim in his arms and later across his shoulders out of the city centre," the South Wales Police Cardiff tweeted.

#INCOURT l A man has been jailed for raping at a woman at a halls of residence in #Cardiff.



CCTV showed Preet Vikal carrying the victim in his arms and later across his shoulders out of the city centre.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/wfYrIggd7o — South Wales Police Cardiff (@SWPCardiff) June 16, 2023 ×

Speaking about the incident, Detective Constable Nick Woodland from South Wales Police said, "Stranger attacks such as these are extremely unusual in Cardiff but in Preet Vikal we had a dangerous individual. He took advantage of an intoxicated and vulnerable young woman who became separated from her friends."