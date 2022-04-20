Top 10 world news: Julian Assange's extradition, Musk's woke jibe on Netflix and more

Julian Assange's extradition to the United States took another step forward today, as a London judge ordered his transfer to the nation to face espionage charges. He is wanted in the United States for the release of hundreds of thousands of confidential documents related to the conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Assange has been attempting to stop the extradition through the courts for years, and in January 2021, a district judge blocked the extradition, stating that if he travelled to America, he would be at serious risk of suicide.

Philippine ambassador to China dies during Covid quarantine, tributes pour in

The Philippines' ambassador to China, Jose Santiago "Chito" Sta. Romana passed away while in coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine, the country's Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) informed. He was 74.

Ilhan Omar-Imran Khan meet: US lawmaker visits ex-Pakistan PM despite his America-bashing

Ilhan Omar, the first Muslim woman elected to Congress in the United States, visited former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at his Bani Gala home and thanked him for speaking out against Islamophobia.

Security deal with China won't affect peace, says Solomon Islands prime minister

Prime Minister of Pacific island nation Solomon Islands told the country's parliament on Wednesday that security pact with China will not undermine peace. The security pact between China and Solomon Islands has alerted the West and also made Australia and New Zealand take note.

Elon Musk tweets against 'woke' Netflix days after Twitter takeover announcement

Just days after offering to buy tech-giant Twitter, billionaire Elon Musk has taken on Netflix after the platform reported a loss of subscribers for the first time in 10 years. Elon Musk has attempted to interpret why Netflix has lost subscribers.

Self-driving cars: Drivers can watch TV, won’t be liable for crashes, says UK draft policy

United Kingdom is bringing major changes to its Highway Code to cover the motorists who use self-driving cars. Under the proposed changes, the motorists of these cars can now binge on movies, play games and even scroll through websites if the drivers keep in a single lane and below 37 mph (59.5 kph).

Biden told Obama he will stand for reelection in 2024: Report

According to reports, President Joe Biden has told former US president Barack Obama that he would be standing for reelection in the 2024 elections. There is widespread speculation over whether Biden, 79, will seek another term as president. The US president may be pitted against Trump who was beaten by Biden in the 2020 US elections.

Covid fourth wave in India? Here's what we know so far

After reporting low cases, India is seeing a sharp uptick in new Covid infections, forcing the government to reintroduce some of the restrictions that were lifted a few weeks ago. Although it remains to be seen whether Covid fourth wave has entered India, the government has been taking strong measures to keep the cases low.

'Low IQ woman with expensive eye shades': Imran Khan aide insults Hina Rabbani

Pakistan's former minister, Fawad Hussain, launched a sexist assault on Hina Rabbani Khar on social media after she was appointed as a junior foreign affairs minister in the Shehbaz Sharif cabinet.

French presidential elections | Runoff voting: How does polling system work?

French voters will go to the polls twice to elect their new President. On April 10, 12 candidates ran against each other in the first election. They were able to enter the contest after gaining the support of 500 mayors and municipal councillors from throughout the country.