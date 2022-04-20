Biden told Obama he will stand for reelection in 2024: Report

According to reports, President Joe Biden has told former US president Barack Obama that he would be standing for reelection in the 2024 elections.

There is widespread speculation over whether Biden, 79, will seek another term as president. The US president may be pitted against Trump who was beaten by Biden in the 2020 US elections.

Watch: Biden interrupted by Easter Bunny while answering questions on Afghanistan

In the latest Gallup poll, Biden's current job approval ratings fell 14 points compared to the early months of his presidency with the younger generation disappointed with the president.

The Gallup poll showed Biden's job ratings was at its highest between January to June last year with 56 per cent Americans on Biden's side but it began to plummet from July 2021 and has stayed in the 40 per cent range.

Watch: 'Sleepy Joe' Saudi TV ridicules Joe Biden

Biden had declared earlier at a news conference in Brussels that he would be "fortunate if I had that same man running against me" referring to Trump.

The president had told a US television network that he would retain Kamala Harris as his running mate in the 2024 polls. He added that if he was in good health then he would run again for the top job.

(With inputs from Agencies)