'Low IQ woman with expensive eye shades': Imran Khan aide insults Pakistan minister Hina Rabbani Khar

Pakistan's former minister, Fawad Hussain, launched a sexist assault on Hina Rabbani Khar on social media after she was appointed as a junior foreign affairs minister in the Shehbaz Sharif cabinet.

In an old interview, Fawad Hussain described Hina Rabbani Khar as a "low IQ" woman whose only claim to fame is "Berkin bags and fancy eye shades."

When you appoint a low IQ women whose only claim to fame is her Berkin bags and expensive eye shades such blunders ll become a norm, hope ll get rid of this lot sooner than later #ImportedGovernmentNamzanzoor pic.twitter.com/KCCkloO9kX — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 19, 2022 ×

Hina Rabbani Khar confessed in an old interview that, as foreign minister, she had to deal with accusations from friends that Pakistan was aiding terrorists, and that there were "waves of truth" to those charges.

Hina Rabbani Khar, who received star treatment during her maiden official visit to India, will serve as Pakistan's junior foreign minister for the second time in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's new 37-member cabinet, which was presented on Tuesday.

During her time as Pakistan's minister of state for foreign affairs, from February 2011 to March 2013, Khar was the country's youngest and first female minister. She has been re-appointed to the same job, but as a junior Minister of State this time.

