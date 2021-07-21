Top 10 world news: Japan PM supports Tokyo 2020, Uk Covid cases rise, and more

Keir Starmer, leader of UK's Labour Party, will be self-isolating after he learned that one of his children had tested positive for coronavirus. This news has come at a time when PM Boris Johnson, FM Rishi Sunak are also self-isolating after they came in close contact with Sajid Javid, who got infected by coronavirus. On the other side of the world, tension is rising in Japan with respect to surge in Covid cases in the Olympic village. Talking about that, the Japan PM Yoshihide Suga denied all rumours of him getting pressurised by the IOC for conducting Tokyo 2020.

Japan PM denies being pressurised to hold Tokyo 2020

Japan’s Prime Minister, Yoshihide Suga, has claimed Tokyo is ready to host the Olympic Games and has denied being pressurised by International Olympic Committee into holding the games.

Beijing links climate cooperation with US meddling in its internal affairs

Following a statement by American climate tsar John Kerry urging China to curb emissions, Beijing has warned the US that climate cooperation with Washington will be governed by overall Sino-US relations.

UK: Labour Party leader to self-isolate as his kid tested positive for Covid

A little after the UK’s health secretary tested positive and Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak also self-isolated, another UK leader will be quarantining.

In pics: Heaviest rains in 1,000 years kill at least 25 people in China

At least 25 people have died in China's flood-stricken central province of Henan, a dozen of them in a subway line in its capital that was drenched by what weather officials called the heaviest rains for 1,000 years. Here are a few images.

'Checkmate': Russia unveils new fighter jet to rival US F-35 stealth

Russia unveiled a prototype of a new Sukhoi fifth-generation fighter jet at its annual MAKS air show.

Norwegian women's beach handball team fined for not playing in bikinis

Each player in the women's team was fined $1,768 by the EHF for not wearing bikinis. Norwegian Volleyball Federation president Eirik Sordahl slammed the move, saying: "In 2021, it shouldn't even be an issue."

'Change spending habits': Study reveals that men are worse for the planet

Despite spending similar amounts, men's purchases cause 16 per cent more climate-warming emissions than women's, a study has revealed.

Liverpool removed from UNESCO's heritage list due to 'overdevelopment'

Liverpool has been removed from the UNESCO’s world heritage list as experts think there has been overdevelopment in the British city in the last few years.

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captures images of two unusual galaxies

NASA has said that the Hubble Space Telescope returned to full science operations and captured images of two unusual galaxies.

Lebanon families spending five times minimum wage on food alone: Study

A study has revealed that a Lebanese family is spending five times the minimum wage on food, and this does not include other necessities such as the additional cost of water, electricity, and cooking gas.