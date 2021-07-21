Heaviest rains in 1,000 years kill at least 25 people in China

'Once in a thousand years'

The three days of rain matched a level seen only "once in a thousand years", meteorologists said. Like recent heatwaves in the United States and Canada and extreme flooding seen in western Europe, the rainfall in China was almost certainly linked to global warming, scientists told Reuters.

"Such extreme weather events will likely become more frequent in the future," said Johnny Chan, a professor of atmospheric science at City University of Hong Kong.

"What is needed is for governments to develop strategies to adapt to such changes," he added, referring to authorities at city, province and national levels.

(Photograph:Reuters)