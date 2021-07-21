Beijing warns US against meddling in internal affairs and links climate cooperation to relations

Following a statement by American climate tsar John Kerry urging China to curb emissions, Beijing has warned the US that climate cooperation with Washington will be governed by overall Sino-US relations.

This comes amid the recent soaring tensions between the United States and China.

The Sino-US relationship has been strained in recent months as both sides traded barbs over Beijing's human rights record and the initial handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

The two sides have already agreed to work together on several issues, including climate change.

However, China's foreign ministry spokeswoman Zhao Lijian warned that deteriorating Sino-US relations could affect cooperation on environmental issues after Kerry called for Beijing to act more rapidly on climate challenges.

"I want to emphasise that the cooperation between China and the United States in specific fields is closely related to the overall health of Sino-US relations," said Zhao. He also added that the US should not "wantonly" jeopardise Chinese interests by meddling in China's internal affairs, while at the same time seeking China's understanding and support in bilateral and global relations.

As a way to break free from the world's current mutual suicide pact, Kerry called on Chinese officials to ensure that emissions peak before the 2020 deadline.

During a policy speech in London, he said that limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius was "essentially impossible" without "sufficient reduction by China".

Recently, after the US Senate voted to ban products made in the politically sensitive region of Xinjiang over claims of forced labour, Washington has irked Beijing by warning of business risks in Hong Kong due to Beijing's clampdown on freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies)