'Checkmate': Russia unveils new fighter jet to rival US F-35 stealth fighter

Russia's new 'Checkmate' fighter jet

Russia unveiled a prototype of a new Sukhoi fifth-generation fighter jet at its annual MAKS air show with an eye on export markets.

The warplane, given the project name "Checkmate", is likely to be touted as a rival to the US F-35 stealth fighter, said Oleg Panteleyev, head of the Aviaport analytical agency.

Reports first surfaced that the jet was being manufactured in May last year.

According to the launch video it was developed "in record time".

(Photograph:Reuters)