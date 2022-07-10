Top 10 world news: Japan election exit poll, Sri Lanka economic crisis, and more

Japan's ruling coalition is projected to have won the most votes in an election. The missing Sri Lankan president has ordered officials to ensure the smooth distribution of cooking gas. Russian defence ministry on Sunday (July 10) claimed that its forces have struck two Ukrainian army hangars.

Click on the links to read the full report

Japan election: Kishida's coalition projected to win in wake of Abe's assassination

Japan's ruling coalition is projected to have won the most votes in an election held just two days after the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, local media said Sunday.

How Sri Lanka melted away: Anatomy of a massive protest

Sri Lanka is currently in a mess, facing its worst economic crisis. The country has suffered through months of food and fuel shortages, lengthy blackouts and galloping inflation. The South Asian nation ran out of foreign currency to import vital goods.

Russia claims to have hit Ukrainian hangars storing US-made M777 howitzers

The Russian defence ministry on Sunday (July 10) claimed that its forces have struck two Ukrainian army hangars storing US-produced M777 howitzers, which is a type of artillery weapon.

Mass shooting at a bar leaves 14 dead in South Africa's Soweto

In South Africa's biggest township of Soweto, gunmen opened fire on people sitting in a tavern. The shooting took place in the early hours of Sunday.

Sri Lanka crisis: Location unknown, yet President Gotabaya Rajapaksa issues orders

From an unknown location, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has ordered officials to ensure the smooth distribution of cooking gas after the fuel-starved country received 3,700 metric tonnes of LP gas.

Pool party, gym sessions, selfies: How Sri Lankan protesters celebrated after making Prez flee his residence

The Sri Lankan presidential palace in Colombo was overrun by hundreds of people. The protesters walked in the garden, laughed, took selfies, enjoyed while working out and treated themselves to a swim.

Why is Elon Musk's 'hyperloop' still popular even after decade of setback?

Elon Musk proposed a new form of transport a decade ago that would shoot passengers through vacuum tunnels in levitating pods at almost the speed of sound -- he called it "hyperloop".

Rare scotch whisky sold for $20mn to a private collector in Asia. What's so special?

A cask of rare scotch whisky has set a new world record after selling for £16m ($20mn) to a private collector in Asia. The single malt dates to November 1975 and smashed the previous record of £1m ($1.2mn) set in April this year.

COVID-19: Macau announces shutdown of casinos and businesses for one week

The Chinese gambling capital, Macau, announced a weeklong shutdown of casinos and non-essential businesses as it battled its worst Covid outbreak so far.

Joe Biden seeks to counter Russian aggression, Chinese influence through his visit to West Asia next week

US President Joe Biden will next week embark on a controversial visit to Saudi Arabia. On Saturday the leader said that during the visit he aims to "strengthen a strategic partnership" with Saudi Arabia.



