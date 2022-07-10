Japan election: Kishida's coalition projected to win in wake of Abe's assassination

Japan's ruling coalition is projected to have won the most votes in an election held just two days after the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, local media said Sunday. The ex-premier's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner Komeito are expected to claim between 70 and 83 of the 125 upper house seats up for grabs, according to national broadcaster NHK. Even before Abe's murder, the LDP and Komeito were expected to cement their majority, though the final number of seats will be scrutinised for signs of whether the attack bolstered support for them.



Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told NHK, "I think it is significant we were able to complete the elections." He had insisted the election proceed despite the assassination, saying "we must never allow violence to suppress speech." Abe was gunned down at close range on Friday in the western region of Nara and died of blood loss at a local hospital. His body was brought to his family home in Tokyo on Saturday. The assassination rattled the nation and sent shockwaves around the world, prompting an outpouring of sympathy even from nations with which the hawkish Abe had sometimes difficult relations, like China and South Korea.

Also Read: Why is Elon Musk's 'hyperloop' still popular even after decade of setback?



Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, who sought to lift the economy out of chronic deflation with his bold "Abenomics" policies, beef up the military and counter China's growing clout, died after being gunned down during a campaign speech two days before the election. The death of the namesake of Japan's "Abenomics" policy makes any immediate challenge to Abe's legacy highly unlikely but could eventually allow Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to phase out Abe's government spending and monetary stimulus.



Kishida, 64, was once described as among Abe's favoured successors and holds a solid majority in parliament with Komeito. But he faces significant policy headwinds, including rising prices and energy shortages, particularly after an early summer heatwave that led to a power crunch.



(with inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.