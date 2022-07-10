Mass shooting at a bar leaves 14 dead in South Africa's Soweto

In South Africa's biggest township of Soweto, gunmen opened fire on people sitting in a tavern. The shooting took place in the early hours of Sunday. As per reports, 14 people lost their lives in the attack, and nine people have been injured. The bar where the shooting took place is situated in the Orlando district of Soweto, Johannesburg's largest township, southwest of the city. As per a Reuters report, a police statement said that shortly after midnight, "a group of men armed with rifles and 9mm pistols entered the tavern and started shooting randomly at the patrons who were sitting inside."

Watch | Mass shooting at a South Africa tavern: 14 shot dead, 9 wounded

Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, the provincial commissioner of the Gauteng police said that his team was "called in the early hours of the morning, around 12:30 am (2230 GMT)" he further specified that the shooting took place sometime during late Saturday night and early hours Sunday.

"When we arrived on the scene, 12 people were confirmed dead," AFP quoted him as saying.

Also read | Youngest victim of mysterious South Africa pub tragedy was 13 years old

Mawela stated that 11 others were injured and were taken to the hospital but two later died, bringing the number of total dead to 14.

Denouncing the incident Mawela urged the team of detectives under the command of Deputy Provincial Commissioner: Crime Detection, Major General Mbuso Khumalo, to use all available means to ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and held accountable.

Law enforcement is searching for the unknown culprits and has requested anyone who witnessed the crime or has information that could lead to the arrest of the culprits to assist the police investigation.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION LIVE HERE:

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.