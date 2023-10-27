Top 10 world news: Ivanka told to take witness stand in Trump civil fraud case, & more

Former US president Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka should take the witness stand in the civil fraud case against her father, her brothers and their family business, a judge ruled on Friday (Oct 27).

Former US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump has been ordered to take the witness stand in the civil fraud case against her father, her brothers and their family business, a judge ruled on Friday (Oct 27).

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, while speaking at the United Nations, said that Hamas was ready to release civilian hostages but only when 6,000 Palestinians in Israeli prisons were released.

More than 200,000 minors have been sexually abused by the Roman Catholic clergy in Spain since 1940, as per the findings published by an independent commission on Friday (Oct 27).

The death of former Chinese premier Li Keqiang triggered a wave of emotions on Chinese social media on Friday (Oct 27), with the related hashtag generating over 1 billion views on the social media platform Weibo.

Three ethnic rebel groups in Myanmar on Friday (Oct 27) launched coordinated attacks against the military across the country's north, posing a fresh challenge to the junta as it struggles to quell resistance to its rule.

After a public consultation process, it was decided that feral horses will be shot from the air in Kosciuszko National Park as New South Wales Environment Minister Penny Sharpe stated that it is important to protect threatened wildlife and ecosystems in the park.

India's Western Railway on Friday (Oct 27) said it has cancelled over 100 up and down local trains across various destinations between Churchgate and Virar on the Mumbai’s Western Suburban Railway. This will put daily commute of millions in jeapardy.

In an astonishing breakthrough, a team of researchers from the Universities of Bonn and Bochum, in collaboration with the MSH Medical School Hamburg, have unveiled compelling evidence suggesting that roosters could possess the ability to recognise their own reflections in a mirror. While this may not seem like much to you, it is a big deal.

The World Cup 2023 might end on November 19, but cricket won’t. Four days after the CWC final in Ahmedabad, India and Australia will lock horns in the five-match T20Is, starting November 23 in Vizag.