Dravid, seniors to be rested for Australia T20Is; VVS Laxman to coach, Suryakumar Yadav to lead - Reports

The World Cup 2023 might end on November 19, but cricket won’t. Four days after the CWC final in Ahmedabad, India and Australia will lock horns in the five-match T20Is, starting November 23 in Vizag.

Per the latest reports, the selection committee will rest the seniors and the head coach, Rahul Dravid, for this series. In his absence, Dravid’s former teammate and friend, VVS Laxman – the NCA head, will coach the new-look Indian Team.

Every time Dravid is granted rest, Laxman has filled in his shoes. The last time Laxman coached an Indian Team was during the Asian Games 2023 campaign, where they won the gold medal. Before that, Laxman was in charge during the Ireland T20Is, which marked the return of Jasprit Bumrah.

“VVS Laxman has always been in charge when Rahul has taken a break, and the same thing is likely to continue for the series just after the World Cup,” a PTI news agency report quoted a BCCI source as saying.

Although the selection committee is yet to sit to pick the squad for the home five-match T20Is vs Australia, the reports suggest regular captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja will be rested. Stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya, who is out with an ankle niggle, could also be rested.

In Pandya’s absence, India’s highest-ranked T20I batter, Suryakumar Yadav, will lead the team, including several emerging faces. The Indian Team will comprise mostly of the Asian Games gold medal squad, with keeper-batter Sanju Samson likely to get picked.

Sanju, Malik to return

Alongside Sanju, openers Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and seamer Umran Malik could return to the squad. Per reports, Rinku Singh, who debuted during the Ireland T20Is, could be overlooked.

Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee will keep a keen eye on players during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

“There is time. Some of the guys will get a break after the World Cup. And yes, it will be an opportunity for someone like Ruturaj, Yashasvi, or Sanju to do well and cement their place. It’s up to the selectors, who they want to see in that team,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.

Here is the schedule of India vs Australia 2023 T20I series –

1st T20I – November 23, Vizag

2nd T20I – November 26, Trivandrum

3rd T20I – November 28, Guwahati

4th T20I – December 1, Nagpur

5th T20I – December 3, Hyderabad

WATCH WION LIVE HERE