Australia's Ashton Agar likely to miss India T20I series due to recurrence of calf injury

Injury misery continues to pile up for Australia’s Ashton Agar, who has suffered the recurrence of the calf injury that kept him away from the squad for the ongoing World Cup 2023. The left-arm spinner is unlikely to get fit in time for the five-match T20I series against India, scheduled right after the showpiece event.

During the pre-season training with the Western Australia Team, Agar tore his calf, which ruled him out of the South Africa T20Is in late August. Upon getting fit, Agar returned to play in the first ODI against the Proteas in September, only to pull up sore and get ruled out again. He headed home right after for the birth of his first child.

After further assessment, it remained clear that Agar will miss the World Cup in India, as the selectors named batter Marnus Labuschagne as his replacement. As he continued to recover and prepare for a Marsh Cup return, and with that in the Australia side for the India T20I leg, he suffered another setback.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni reveals how and when he decided to retire from international cricket

"Given Agar is a nationally contracted player, WA Cricket will work closely with Cricket Australia to determine his return to play," a WACA statement said.

Speaking on his potential return to the side for the World Cup 2023 following the squad announcement, chief selector George Bailey had said in case of an injury to any of the 15 players picked for the marquee event, Agar could return as an injury replacement, subject to his fitness.

Agar will now eye a return during the upcoming season of the Big Bash League (BBL) with Perth Scorchers. Last season, Agar picked just six wickets in ten matches.

Schedule of India vs Australia T20I series -

1st T20I – November 23, Vizag

2nd T20I – November 26, Trivandrum

3rd T20I – November 28, Guwahati

4th T20I – December 1, Nagpur

5th T20I – December 3, Hyderabad