BTS star V's female stalker arrested in Seoul after following him to his residence, Big Hit reacts

BTS member V's millions of fans were left shocked when the news emerged of a female stalker following the K-pop star to his residence and catching him off guard in the lift of his building. As per the reports, the woman, who is in her 20s, followed the singer, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, to his apartment last night and tried to hand him her marriage paper. In the police investigation, it came to light that the woman had visited his apartment several times before.

As per several Korean media outlets, on October 26 evening, the woman, who has been referred to as 'A', was waiting for the singer outside his building. Then she followed V to the elevator of his apartment building and attempted to speak to him, as per Soompi. She even tried to hand him her marriage certificate.

After responding to the security guard's report, police identified the woman through a CCTV camera and found her through information mentioned in the marriage certificate that she gave to V.



Seoul's Gangnam Police is currently investigating the woman, and are taking "emergency measures" against her.

Reacting to the incident, BTS' agency Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement, "We are responding with a no-tolerance policy to stalking crimes that disturb our artist’s personal life and threaten their safety.”

Later, the K-pop star, who is known for his slow-dance moves, has reassured his fans that he's okay.

Sharing a picture of him in which he's posing against the backdrop of a gorgeous sunset, V wrote on Weverse,''Ayhey, I am fine. Do not worry.'' BTS WEVERSE POST V/TAEHYUNG 231027



TH: ehey i'm okay/fine~~ [cutely] don't worry pic.twitter.com/IkTQHsxAV3 — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) October 27, 2023 × Soon after the news emerged online, angry ARMY started reacting.

One user wrote, ''Sue her.''