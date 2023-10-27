Australian singer Sia collaborates with Diljit Dosanjh, and fans are gushing 

This is everything. Indian singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has collaborated with Australian pop singer Sia for his latest track Hass Hass. The song has Sia singing along with Diljit in Punjabi and fans can't help but gush at Sia acing the notes with Punjabi lyrics.



Diljit and Sia unveiled the song with a joint post. He wrote on social media, “HASS HASS with queen @siamusic Her Punjabi is jiting my dil (her Punjabi is winning my heart). Video out now on YouTube. Sia X Dosanjh.”

Hass Hass is a romantic number, also starring Diljit in the music video. HASS HASS WITH QUEEN ⁦@Sia⁩



Sia winning hearts for acing Punjabi lyrics



Fans have been impressed with the "Cheap Thrills" singer and her ability to sing in Punjabi.

One of them commented, “Someone Give Sia a name in Punjabi.”

“Sia speaking better Punjabi than half of the Punjabis here in Canada,” added another.

One more said, “Am I in a parallel universe or something? Grew up listening (to) Sia and never ever thought she would sing a Punjabi song…anything can happen in world.”



Another user wrote, “Whaaat? Diljit and Sia!!! And Sia singing Punjabi? Is that for real?”

“This is big,” praised someone else as well.

Earlier he collaborated with Tory Lanez for Chauffeur, Diamond Platnumz for Jugni, and had Anne Marie featured on his fan-favorite track Peaches.



Diljit Dosanjh's influence in the music world is undeniable, as he became the first Punjabi artist to grace the Coachella music festival stage, performing for an ecstatic audience in April 2023.



Over the past year, Diljit has performed to packed stadiums and arenas in the US (Prudential Center, EagleBank Arena, American Airlines Center, YouTube Theater), UK (O2 Arena), and the first-ever Indian to perform and sell out at Rogers Arena Vancouver Scotiabank Arena Toronto in Canada.

He is the first Indian artist to perform and sell out the iconic Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, Qudos Bank Arena Sydney, Brisbane Entertainment Centre, with the highest number of tickets ever sold for any Indian artist.



About Hass Hass



"Hass Hass" boasts a captivating melody, profound lyrics, and an engaging hook that is sure to linger in the hearts of fans worldwide.

The song explores themes of happiness and resilience and is poised to become an anthem of love, joy, and uniting people across the world through the universal language of music.



Hass Hass is released by Warner Music India and is now available on all major streaming platforms.