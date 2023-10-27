Trump civil fraud case: Ivanka Trump told to take witness stand
Story highlights
Ivanka Trump has previously argued that she had left her Trump Organization job in 2017, and therefore shouldn't be made the part of court proceedings in the case.
Former US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump has been ordered to take the witness stand in the civil fraud case against her father, her brothers and their family business, a judge ruled on Friday (Oct 27).
This is a breaking story. More information to follow soon.
