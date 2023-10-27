Trump civil fraud case: Ivanka Trump told to take witness stand

Mukul Sharma

Mukul Sharma is a New-Delhi based multimedia journalist covering geopolitical developments in the South Asia region. His exclusive reports for WION on Afghan women's plight under Taliban rule have been widely read. Mukul is deeply interested in the affairs related to contested peace in Afghanistan and Pakistani establishment.

He conceived and currently writes The Capitals on WION, a weekly recap of some of the biggest stories from the capitals around the world.

Mukul can be found cycling or running more than a few miles in New Delhi on less busy mornings, or reading some correspondent’s reflections of a place they reported from.